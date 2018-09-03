(Bloomberg) -- Now that Brazil’s electoral authorities have banned Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s comeback bid for the presidency, here’s a cheat sheet on Fernando Haddad, the candidate who is expected to replace the legendary leftist icon.

For more news, analysis and polls on Brazil’s election, click here

Born in Sao Paulo on Jan. 25, 1963

Holds PhD in philosophy from University of Sao Paulo, as well as additional university degrees in law and economics

Served as education minister under Lula and his successor, Dilma Rousseff

Was Sao Paulo city mayor 2013-2016; his administration faced large demonstrations against bus fare increases

Pledges to undo market-friendly reforms of current President Michel Temer

Known as harsh critic of banks; seeks to tax banks that have high interest rate spreads

Opposes sale of state-owned companies, including Petrobras and Eletrobras

--With assistance from Simone Iglesias.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mario Sergio Lima in Brasilia Newsroom at mlima11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Raymond Colitt at rcolitt@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.