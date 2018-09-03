(Bloomberg) -- Now that Brazil’s electoral authorities have banned Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s comeback bid for the presidency, here’s a cheat sheet on Fernando Haddad, the candidate who is expected to replace the legendary leftist icon.

For more news, analysis and polls on Brazil’s election, click here

  • Born in Sao Paulo on Jan. 25, 1963
  • Holds PhD in philosophy from University of Sao Paulo, as well as additional university degrees in law and economics
  • Served as education minister under Lula and his successor, Dilma Rousseff
  • Was Sao Paulo city mayor 2013-2016; his administration faced large demonstrations against bus fare increases
  • Pledges to undo market-friendly reforms of current President Michel Temer
  • Known as harsh critic of banks; seeks to tax banks that have high interest rate spreads
  • Opposes sale of state-owned companies, including Petrobras and Eletrobras

--With assistance from Simone Iglesias.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mario Sergio Lima in Brasilia Newsroom at mlima11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Raymond Colitt at rcolitt@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.