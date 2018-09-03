48m ago
Meet Lula's Successor in Brazil's Upcoming Presidential Election
(Bloomberg) -- Now that Brazil’s electoral authorities have banned Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s comeback bid for the presidency, here’s a cheat sheet on Fernando Haddad, the candidate who is expected to replace the legendary leftist icon.
- Born in Sao Paulo on Jan. 25, 1963
- Holds PhD in philosophy from University of Sao Paulo, as well as additional university degrees in law and economics
- Served as education minister under Lula and his successor, Dilma Rousseff
- Was Sao Paulo city mayor 2013-2016; his administration faced large demonstrations against bus fare increases
- Pledges to undo market-friendly reforms of current President Michel Temer
- Known as harsh critic of banks; seeks to tax banks that have high interest rate spreads
- Opposes sale of state-owned companies, including Petrobras and Eletrobras
