(Bloomberg) -- Russian tycoon Dmitry Mazepin may be better known internationally as the father of former Formula-1 driver Nikita, who was dropped from the American Haas F1 Team after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But now, it’s the fertilizer empire he founded that’s in the spotlight.

A pipeline that runs from Togliatti -- near the Volga river -- to Ukraine’s Odesa port and ships ammonia produced by a company affiliated with Mazepin, was shut down because of the conflict. Russia demanded that it be reopened as one of the conditions for the renewal of a deal that has allowed more than 10 million tons of war-torn Ukraine’s grain to enter export markets via the Black Sea since August. The extension of the deal between Russia, the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine, which expires on Nov. 19, is critical to ward off shortages in global markets of grains such as wheat and corn.

The deal is poised to be extended, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying Tuesday that the UN has assured him that conditions, including facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer shipments and allowing state-owned agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank “to work in full” would be met. Talks are ongoing and there have been “some positive developments.” President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Whether that means the pipeline will be reopened is not immediately clear. The question is still being discussed, with no decision yet, RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing a Russian representative at the UN.

The pipeline, built to transport ammonia -- a highly explosive chemical -- carries great risks as the war in Ukraine continues. Reopening it would need high levels of trust that it would be beneficial to the poorer world and that it is safe, said Tim Benton, Research Director for Emerging Risks at Chatham House.

“Clearly from a global food availability – and price – perspective, ensuring exports of grain from the Black Sea, and fertilizer from Russia, would be highly positive for the world’s poorest” he said. “However, it would help Russia’s economy greatly.”

Before the conflict, Russia was the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers. Also, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for a quarter of global grain exports. When Russia blocked Ukraine’s ports in the early months of the invasion, grain shipments by sea were cut off, raising the specter of food shortages. The safe-corridor deal struck in July allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports via the Black Sea.

Mazepin’s Woes

During the grain talks, Russia’s focus on the pipeline, whose reopening would benefit Togliattiazot PJSC, and a demand to unblock 300,000 tons of UralChem JSC’s fertilizers in European ports, had surprised executives in the country’s fertilizer industry. Both companies are linked to Mazepin. Togliattiazot, UralChem and Mazepin representatives didn’t respond to requests seeking comments.

Mazepin’s businesses have been among the hardest hit by the aftermath of the invasion. He was sanctioned by Europe and the UK, and had to give up control of UralChem and Russia’s biggest potash producer Uralkali PJSC. UralChem lost access to the European ports that provided its main export routes. The ammonia pipeline to Ukraine’s Odesa was crucial for Togliattiazot, the producer that ships fertilizers to Europe.

Ironically, Mazepin had won control over Togliattiazot just shortly before the invasion, after 13 years of bitter corporate disputes, including in the courts. His businesses first became minority investors in the company in 2008. What followed were charges of fraud against Togliattiazot’s previous management that ended with their ouster, with some sentenced to prison in absentia.

Togliattiazot’s former owners were declared bankrupt about a year ago, and Mazepin’s firms were able to buy 71% of the company in two tranches in February -- just days before the invasion. The acquisition boosted Mazepin’s companies total capacity by over 30%, but it’s almost useless without the pipeline.

Mazepin was one of the last few Russian businessmen to meet with Putin before the invasion, according to the Kremlin website.

The tycoon, whose fortune is estimated at $900 million by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, also has connections with top officials. Sergey Chemezov, the head of Rostec State Corp. with whom Putin served at the KGB in Dresden, was the chairman of Uralkali, according to the company’s disclosure as of Dec. 31. Information about its board members is no longer accessible on its website.

Mazepin, born in Soviet Belarus, graduated from a military school and served as an army interpreter in during the Soviet Union’s military intervention in Afghanistan in the 1980s. He started in banking, worked at oil producer TNK and followed that with a stint at the Russian state property fund. In early 2000s, he briefly served as head of Russia’s largest petrochemical holding Sibur, helping Gazprom gain back control over its assets. He then began buying stakes in ammonium fertilizer makers, setting up UralChem in 2007.

It wasn’t until 2013 that he entered the big leagues, buying a stake in potash producer Uralkali. In an indication of his clout, UralChem managed to secure a $4.5 billion loan from the state-run VTB for that purchase.

High Stakes

Now looking to revive exports, the demand that the Odesa pipeline be reopened is critical for Togliattiazot.

When the initial grain deal was struck, a parallel nod was given to the free flows of Russian fertilizers. But logistical challenges from banks, insurers and shippers remain. That’s even though sanctions on Russia didn’t target its farm sector because of the key role it plays in helping to feed the world. While the US has reiterated that food and fertilizers aren’t part of any restrictions and Middle Eastern and Asian countries have mostly avoided penalties on Moscow, in Europe, many banks are steering clear of financing Russian products.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested this month that reopening the pipeline could be key to resolving the grain issue. But President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in September that any talks about the pipeline should be linked to freeing Ukrainian prisoners of the war, which presents a significant hurdle, said Evghenia Sleptsova Senior EM Economist, Oxford Economics.

“Zelenskiy didn’t offer some kind of economic exchange but exchange of prisoners, which Russia rejected outright, probably because prisoners are always good leverage in future negotiations,” she said.

--With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska and Thomas Hall.

(Updates with Peskov comment in fourth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to fix Uralkali’s ranking)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.