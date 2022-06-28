A selloff in big tech weighed heavily on the stock market, which also got hit after data showed Americans grew more downbeat about the outlook for the economy.

The S&P 500 erased gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank 2 per cent, with giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. plunging. An earlier rally was driven by optimism about China cutting its quarantine period for travelers and big Wall Street banks boosting their dividends.

US consumer confidence sank to a 16-month low, while home-price growth decelerated for the first time since 2021. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he expects economic growth to cool and the unemployment rate to rise as officials hike borrowing costs to tame inflation, but he doesn’t project a recession.

“We are at an inflection point in the economy,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “If we are able to avoid a recession, then the stock market is fairly valued. However, if we do go into recession then, we would expect the lows for the year haven’t been hit yet.”

Still, analysts continue to be bullish about corporate earnings, with net margin estimates for S&P 500 companies remaining at a record high.

For Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, profit margin forecasts are way too optimistic, putting stocks at risk of more declines when Wall Street analysts downgrade their expectations. Meantime, HSBC Plc’s Max Kettner said equities are still under-pricing the impact of a potential recession, with earnings and growth expectations at risk of being revised lower.

Cathie Wood said she erred in her prediction inflation would unravel as the prices of goods and services in the US soared to 40-year highs.

“We were wrong on one thing, and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been,” Wood, founder and chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, told CNBC. “Supply chain -- I can’t believe it’s taken more than two years, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, of course we couldn’t have seen that. So inflation has been a bigger problem. But I think that it has set us up for deflation.”

Meantime, a key set of rates that the Fed is focusing on to help judge financial conditions is still some way from levels that might prompt officials to halt their tightening plans. Inflation-adjusted US rates at the shorter end of the curve are still mired below zero even as real rates on longer-tenor securities this month surged to levels unseen since 2019.

What to watch this week:

US GDP, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent as of 12:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.0534

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.2196

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 136.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.20 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.63 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.46 per cent

Commodities