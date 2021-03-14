(Bloomberg) -- Megan Thee Stallion won the first Grammy Award on Sunday during a stripped-down ceremony, setting the tone for a night that’s expected to be dominated by female artists.

The rapper from Houston, who scored a No. 1 hit with “Savage” last year, won the statuette for best new artist, the first of four major Grammy awards set to be handed out.

The 63rd annual Grammys, held in Los Angeles by the Recording Academy and broadcast on CBS, had to reinvent the format to account for health and safety protocols. Emcee Trevor Noah hosted the show from a podium outside the Staples Center, the show’s usual site, while artists performed in an enclosed space nearby.

The approach brought some awkward moments. Because the awards were accepted outside, the sound of a car driving by interrupted Megan Thee Stallion’s acceptance speech.

The Grammys have faced criticism in the past for failing to nominate and showcase female talent and people of color -- something it’s sought to address in recent years.

In 2018, the Recording Academy nominated just one woman -- Lorde -- for album of the year, and didn’t invite her to perform on her own. When asked about the imbalance, Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow told women to “step up,” further inflaming critics. Portnow has since stepped down.

