(Bloomberg) -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have picked a high profile partner for the first publicly announced philanthropic project of their non-profit Archewell Foundation.

On December 20, the couple announced that their eight-month-old foundation has started working with José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, the non-profit that feeds people in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are backing a series of Community Relief Centers for World Central Kitchen. The structures will be permanent, built to act as quickly-activated service kitchens during emergencies like natural disasters, with the ability to transition to community centers, schools and clinics. The team sees the integrated approach as a way to promote more resilient local food systems.

The first of the four centers is being built on the Caribbean island of Domenica, which was hard hit by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. It’s slated to open in early 2021. The second will be set in Puerto Rico; the other two locations have not been announced.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity,” said Markle and Prince Harry in an emailed statement. “When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

The Duke and Duchess would not comment on the amount of money they’re contributing to the effort. The cost of each center will vary depending on the location, but Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, estimated that each set-up would require an initial investment of at least $50,000 to get up and running.

The couple confirmed that they will work with Andrés to bring additional partners to build more Community Relief Centers around the world. They said that they don’t have immediate plans to visit the centers due to coronavirus restrictions, but plan to in the future.

The design of each center will be dependent on the location. “One of our greatest assets is being able to quickly spring into action to feed those in need after a disaster,” says Mook.

World Central Kitchen has distributed 50 million meals in 17 countries since it started in 2010. In 2018, Andrés was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

“We are more energized than ever to continue this vital work,” said Andrés in an email, “and we’re proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.