Nov 4, 2020
Meijer Wins Amash’s House Seat in Michigan; Republican Pickup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Army veteran Peter Meijer won his bid to represent Michigan’s third district, which includes Grand Rapids, the Associated Press projected.
Meijer, whose family owns a Midwest supermarket chain, beat Democrat Hillary Scholten for the House seat of Justin Amash, who left the Republican party in 2019 amid disputes with President Donald Trump didn’t run for re-election.
