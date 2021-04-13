(Bloomberg) -- Meituan, ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. were among 12 Chinese tech giants that issued pledges to obey antitrust laws, a day after Beijing gave the companies a month to conduct internal reviews and comply with government guidelines.

Pinduoduo Inc., Baidu Inc. and Sina Weibo were also among firms that published their commitments in a statement on the website of State Administration For Market Regulation. The antitrust watchdog had summoned 34 firms to a meeting on Tuesday, ordering them to rectify their excesses and issue pledges to operate legally.

Other firms will also issue pledges over the next three days, SAMR says, calling on the public to help monitor the companies and hold them to their word. The regulator had exhorted the tech giants to heed the example of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which was fined a record $2.8 billion following a four-month probe into the e-commerce titan for abuses like forced exclusivity.

Meituan said in its pledge it will “consciously maintain market order” and “won’t force merchants to ‘pick one of two’ through unreasonable means.” The food delivery leader offered to actively work with regulators and said it accepted social supervision.

ByteDance, owner of hit apps like TikTok and Douyin, issued a 13-point pledge that included promises to strengthen its compliance management and avoid violations such as abuses of market power and unlawful mergers and acquisitions.

Meituan and JD.com shares rose more than 2% in early Hong Kong trading on Wednesday, recovering some of their losses from earlier this week.

The 34 firms must undergo complete rectification after conducting internal checks and inspections over the next month, and make a pledge to society to obey rules and laws, the antitrust watchdog said in its statement Tuesday. Regulators will organize follow-up inspections and companies that continue to engage in abuses like forced exclusivity -- a practice that “flagrantly trampled and destroyed” market order -- will be dealt with severely.

