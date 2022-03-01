(Bloomberg) -- Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan said it will cut commissions for some small and medium-sized merchants nearly two weeks after new government guidelines asked food-delivery platforms to lower fees for restaurants in pandemic-hit regions.

Beijing-based Meituan will cut 50% of the technical service fee for small and medium-sized merchants in pandemic-affected areas whose daily average user transaction volume has dropped by more than 30%. It will also cap the technical service fee for each order at 1 yuan (16 U.S. cents) after the discount, according to a company statement issued late Tuesday.

Meituan has been grappling with regulatory and public scrutiny on multiple fronts, including its market power, the welfare of delivery riders and the size of commissions it charges restaurants, though the company has said its margins on take-outs are slim. The company has been among the targets of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector.

Meituan will keep the lower fees until one month after the designation of the areas as medium and high risk is lifted. For merchants who face business difficulties in other regions, it will cap the technical service fee at 5% until the end of December. The company will also offer free services for some small restaurants to boost their capability to run online shops.

Since last May, the Hong Kong-listed company has rolled out pilot reforms to make its fees more transparent and so far the program has covered 70% of the merchants on the platform. Merchants have been able to see the breakdowns of Meituan’s cut. The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company charges merchants a fee for its technology service and, for those who use its delivery services, a fee to cover rider costs based on order value, distance, and time of delivery. The rate varies wildly from 5% to over 20% of order value, according to research and interviews done by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.