(Bloomberg) -- Meituan Dianping, the Chinese restaurant review and delivery giant, has started gauging investor demand for a planned Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A stock offering from the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company could raise more than $4 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Meituan plans to seek a valuation of $50 billion to $55 billion, people familiar with the matter said previously.

Meituan would be only the second firm to list in Hong Kong with weighted voting rights since the city’s bourse amended IPO rules this year to attract more tech and biotech companies. Smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp., the first to list with dual-class stock, has gained about 0.4 percent since it started trading in July, compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index.

An external representative for Meituan declined to comment beyond the company’s IPO filing. IFR Asia reported earlier Tuesday that the company started gauging investor interest, citing unidentified people.

Meituan is raising capital amid a costly battle for market share against some of China’s biggest internet companies as it ventures into new areas from ride-hailing and finance to travel. It posted a net loss of 19 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) last year, hurt by ballooning marketing and research spending and after accounting for its preferred stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. are joint sponsors for the offering, while China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. is sole financial adviser, according to a preliminary prospectus.

