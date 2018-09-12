(Bloomberg) -- Meituan Dianping, the Chinese food review and delivery giant, has raised about $4.2 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering toward the top end of a marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company priced its sale of 480.27 million new Class B shares at HK$69 apiece, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The shares were offered at HK$60 to HK$72 each.

Meituan’s offering attracted personal investments from Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, as well as Thomas Lau, chairman of department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said earlier. The company, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., plans to begin trading Sept. 20, according an IPO prospectus.

A Hong Kong-based external representative for Meituan declined to comment on the final pricing.

Meituan has been trying to get investors to focus on its rapid top-line expansion, in the tradition of Amazon.com Inc. and other fast-growth firms that bled money for years. It remains to be seen if the market will overlook its significant spending. The company, however, has shown a willingness to rein in spending to pad the bottom line, such as by putting an expensive foray into car-hailing on ice.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. are joint sponsors for the offering, while China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. is sole financial adviser, the prospectus shows.

To contact the reporters on this story: Crystal Tse in Hong Kong at ctse44@bloomberg.net;Lulu Yilun Chen in Hong Kong at ychen447@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, ;Robert Fenner at rfenner@bloomberg.net, Fion Li

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.