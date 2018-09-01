Meituan Said to Set Terms for Up To $4.5 Billion Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Meituan Dianping, a Chinese food delivery giant, plans to raise as much as $4.5 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people with knowledge of the matter,

The company plans to sell shares between HK$60 ($7.64) and HK$72 apiece, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The offering has attracted five cornerstone investors, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., to invest a combined $1.5 billion, according to the people.

New York-based Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has agreed to invest $500 million as a cornerstone investor, while hedge funds Darsana Capital Partners LP and Landsdowne will buy $100 million and $300 million of shares, respectively, the people said.

Meituan is seeking a valuation of as much as $55 billion, according to one of the people. The company aims to start taking investor orders Sept. 4 through Sept. 12. It expects to price the offering Sept. 12 with shares to start trading Sept. 20.

A representative for Meituan Dianping declined to comment. IFR Asia reported the terms earlier Saturday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

