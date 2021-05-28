(Bloomberg) -- Meituan reported better-than-estimated sales, providing a much-needed boost to the Chinese food-delivery behemoth currently navigating an antitrust probe.

Revenue climbed to 37 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) in the March quarter, more than doubling from the pandemic-hit year-earlier period. Analysts on average had estimated sales of 35.7 billion yuan. The company posted a 4.8 billion yuan net loss, the worst performance since 2018, after stepping up investments in newer arenas like online groceries and community commerce.

The stronger-than-expected results come after a bruising three months for Wang Xing’s firm, which has lost more than $130 billion in market value since February as competition intensified and the crackdown on the Chinese internet sector widened. Beijing announced an investigation into the tech giant in April over alleged antitrust violations, weeks after slapping a record fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Financial regulators then imposed wide-ranging restrictions on its fintech operations, alongside those of peers like Didi and Tencent. Renewed scrutiny over the treatment of its delivery riders have fueled concern that labor expenses are poised to soar, which would further compound losses stemming from increased spending.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Meituan’s operating loss may double from 4Q’s level as it ramps up investments in new initiatives. The company had previously signaled its intention to sacrifice multiple quarters of profit to build infrastructure for agriculture distribution, so the wider loss shouldn’t come as a surprise. Meituan is facing a monopoly probe launched by regulators in late April. While financial penalties may be announced later, the more immediate impact could be a drag on sales from the change in Meituan’s business practices to address the allegations of forcing merchant exclusivity.

-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts

Click here for the research

The antitrust investigation into Meituan signaled Beijing was extending its crackdown beyond fellow billionaire Jack Ma’s tech empire, as it sought to curtail the growing influence of technology giants over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. Nomura analysts estimate that Meituan could face a fine of just over $700 million as a result of the probe, based on the $2.8 billion penalty imposed upon Alibaba.

Founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, Meituan has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines, with a recent documentary on Beijing TV -- in which a social security official moon-lit as a driver -- reigniting a debate about the treatment of gig-economy workers. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce. The Shanghai Consumer Council criticized the company in May for practices that hurt consumers’ rights, including problems with refunds and misleading content on its mobile app.

Meituan’s antitrust woes have coincided with growing competition, with competitors like Alibaba telegraphing their intention to hike spending. China’s largest e-commerce firm said in May it will invest “all incremental profit” into technology and community commerce, while Pinduoduo Inc. executives on Wednesday reiterated plans to invest “heavily” in areas like logistics infrastructure and technology.

The litany of bad news has fueled investor jitters. Shares of Meituan dived in May after Wang posted a classical poem about book burning during the Qin dynasty that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing. The entrepreneur deleted it days later and issued a clarification that he used the poem in reference to the company’s competitors.

Read more: A 1,100-Year-Old Poem Cost Meituan’s Outspoken CEO Billions

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.