Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 12% in Hong Kong After Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 12% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.

The stock snapped a two-day loss and was the best performer on the Hang Seng Tech Index on Monday. The firm reported a net loss of 5.3 billion yuan ($831 million) for the December quarter, versus the 7.2 billion yuan projected by analysts. Revenue rose 31% -- the slowest in more than a year -- to 49.5 billion yuan, meeting estimates.

READ: Meituan Surges After Solid 4Q Results, Margin Beat: Street Wrap

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.