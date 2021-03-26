(Bloomberg) -- Meituan warned it may continue to post operating losses for several quarters after reporting its fastest pace of sales growth in a year, underscoring the cost of expanding into newer arenas like online groceries.

Revenue climbed to a record 37.92 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared with the 36.8 billion yuan average forecast of analysts. The company swung to a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan, due to spending on new initiatives like community group buying.

China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel business has benefited from a rebound in domestic travel as the country succeeded in reining in the pandemic. That’s allowed Meituan to shift its focus to developing fast-growing new businesses like online groceries while navigating heightened regulatory scrutiny.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Sales across Meituan’s business lines may continue to improve as Covid-19 is contained across most of China. The resumption of economic activity should help support growth across food delivery and in-store, hotel and travel operations, with consensus expecting 4Q sales to increase 28%. Yet this is slower than the growth levels of over 40% prior to the pandemic. Meituan’s aggressive investment in new growth initiatives such as grocery retail may drag the company back into an operating loss.

-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts



Chief Executive Officer Wang Xing has identified Meituan Select -- the company’s community group buying unit -- as a “top priority” for the firm, which sees groceries as a key pillar of its “Food + Platform” strategy to build a super-app. But the business faces intense competition from well-capitalized internet giants including Pinduoduo Inc. and Didi Chuxing as well as a crop of plucky upstarts with names like Xingsheng Youxuan and Nice Tuan, all seeking to lure new customers in less-developed towns and cities across the country.

Investments in the business mean operating losses for its new initiatives division -- which includes Meituan Select and other grocery services -- may reach 25 billion yuan this year and total another 23 billion yuan in 2022, Citigroup analysts including Alicia Yap estimated in a research report last month.

“Increasing investments in new initiatives may continue to cause significant negative impacts on our overall financial results,” the company said in a statement. It “may continue to record operating losses in the next few quarters as we ramp up our community e-commerce business.”

The aggressive competition has drawn the scrutiny of regulators. Meituan’s unit was among five community group purchasing services fined for improper subsidies that disrupted market order, the antitrust watchdog said earlier this month. State media has also criticized technology companies for focusing on online groceries instead of innovation.

For now, Meituan appears to have escaped the worst of China’s campaign against the excesses of its tech giants, which started with the scrapping of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering last year and rapidly engulfed Jack Ma’s other flagship company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Still, President Xi Jinping’s warning that Beijing will go after so-called platform economies that have amassed data and market power signals the crackdown will widen.

In food delivery, Meituan’s biggest revenue contributor, regulators have begun paying more attention to commissions charged to merchants. The company also axed a healthcare mutual aid service, which had allowed participants to share in the costs for medical treatment, because of increased government oversight, local media reported earlier this year.

Meituan’s shares rose 5.1% on Friday before the release of the earnings report. The stock has dropped roughly 33% from its February peak, after having tripled in the past year.

