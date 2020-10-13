‘Melania and Me’ Author Is Sued by U.S. for Breach of Contract

(Bloomberg) -- A former adviser to Melania Trump who wrote a tell-all book about the First Lady was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for breaching an agreement not to disclose confidential information.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of “Melania and Me,” violated an agreement she signed in 2017, the U.S. government said in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington.

“Ms. Wolkoff never submitted a draft of the book to the First Lady, her Chief of Staff, or the Office of White House Counsel and never received authorization to disclose any information she learned pursuant to her work under the agreement,” the Justice Department said in the complaint.

“Melania and Me” was published last month by Simon & Schuster, and the government is asking that any profits from the book be set aside in a trust.

Lorin Reisner, an attorney listed on the complaint as representing Wolkoff, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In the book, Wolkoff described her work as a “longtime friend” and “trusted adviser” of Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump. Wolkoff said she provided guidance on policy initiatives, speeches and social media. The nonpublic information in the book included policy discussions involving Trump’s travel ban, White House hiring decisions and Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative.

The case is U.S. v. Wolkoff, 20-cv-02935, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

