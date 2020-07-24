(Bloomberg) -- Nestled between the eastern edge of the Alps and the Adriatic Sea, Slovenia has made up for its diminutive size through its dependability as a member of the European Union’s mainstream.

But under a leader who returned to power in March just as Europe was engulfed by the coronavirus, the homeland of Melania Trump has taken a nationalist turn. The first former Yugoslav republic to join the bloc and the first ex-communist state to adopt the euro, Slovenia is now firmly in the awkward camp of EU skeptics that laud her husband Donald Trump’s brand of polarizing politics and attack Brussels and Berlin.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa is a Marxist-turned right-wing anti-immigrant, a two-time convict and a former dissident journalist who has undergone another political reinvention after steering his country into the EU during the first of now three terms. The 61-year-old has allied with Hungary’s Viktor Orban, the continent’s populist-in-chief whom European officials accuse of undermining democracy. And like his counterpart in Budapest, the Slovenian premier has strengthened his hand during the Covid-19 crisis.

Jansa’s new direction is already being felt. As the EU sought to rally support for its financial package to tackle the fallout from the pandemic at last weekend’s summit, he backed Hungary and Poland in a dispute with Brussels over their attitude toward rule of law, widening the ideological split between east and west.

At home, he’s denounced weekly protests against his government as “an organized death threat” and chastised prosecutors for failing to jail demonstrators who are calling for him to step down and accuse his government of corruption.

Jansa is now trying to overhaul the public broadcaster. Vera Jourova, vice president of the European Commission for values and transparency, said on Thursday she was watching Slovenia with concern.

The result is that the pandemic may actually help strengthen his grip on power, according to Zarko Puhovski, a political science professor at the University of Zagreb in neighboring Croatia.

“One would be fooled to think of Jansa as just another populist politician, as he is far more capable than that,” said Puhovski, who has known Jansa since they were both political activists before the breakup of Yugoslavia. “Even as a dissident, Jansa was never interested in human rights, and he’s kept on that course. He’s always liked revolutionary methods.”

Once a member of the Communist Party, Jansa was thrown out in the 1980s for criticizing the way it organized the army. He was tried and convicted in 1988 for exposing communist military secrets, then later emerged as a right-wing politician after the fall of the Iron Curtain. Jansa served as defense minister during the brief war when Slovenia split from the rest of former Yugoslavia in 1991.

During his first stint as prime minister, he ushered Slovenia into the EU in 2004 and the euro three years later before losing power. His second administration ended in scandal, and he was convicted in 2013 for taking a bribe in a military procurement deal. He went briefly to jail before his two-year prison term was overturned by the Constitutional Court.

Jansa returned to power after his predecessor, Marjan Sarec, resigned with the aim of triggering an early election and winning more support. He instead poached Sarec’s coalition partners and formed his own government. He has won praise for acting quickly to contain the spread of coronavirus in Slovenia, becoming the first leader in the EU to declare the epidemic over in mid-May.

A prolific Twitter user, key to gathering support for his message is a pugnacious presence on social media and via his own television show aired by a broadcaster that he partly owns. With familiar them-against-us motifs, he blames journalists and non-government organizations for undermining the country.

“Jansa’s relationship with media is that of conflict and antagonism,” said Marko Milosavljevic, journalism professor at the University of Ljubljana and a member of an experts group for media at the Council of Europe. “In that regard he is very similar to Trump.”

After facing a rebuke from EU officials—he has described women reporters as “retired prostitutes” and journalists at the public broadcaster RTVSLO “idle liars”—his administration wrote to the Council of Europe explaining that Slovenian journalists “all have their origins in the former Communist regime.”

Media Law

Jansa’s ruling Slovenian Democratic Party, or SDS, has now proposed a package of laws that would gut RTVSLO’s budget by lumping much of it together with the state news agency STA. The result could trigger about 600 job cuts, or more than a quarter of RTVSLO’s workforce, according to Igor Kadunc, the broadcaster’s general director. The proposal would also grant power to government to bypass parliament and directly appoint supervisors of STA.

“I am watching with concern the works on the new law, which is covering the media and I might want another call with the relevant minister in the Slovenian government to understand better what they are planning,” Jourova, the vice president of the European Commission, said. “Slovenia should not follow Hungary.”

Jansa’s spokeswoman said any response should come from the Ministry of Culture, where officials weren’t immediately available for comment on Thursday. The minister, Vasko Simoniti, has said the changes included in the draft law are designed to transform RTVSLO into a dynamic institution committed to professionalism. In an interview with Demokracija magazine this week, he said the broadcaster was a “stronghold of communism.”

Other media outlets that have shifted to ownership under Jansa allies include Planet TV, sold by state-owned Telekom Slovenije to Hungary’s TV2 Media in July, and publisher Nova Obzorja d.o.o., whose minority owners include the SDS.

But Jansa’s main support comes from Nova24TV, which he owns with Orban’s Hungarian allies and members of the SDS. It broadcasts the program “Conversation with the Prime Minister,” in which Jansa talks with the host before taking questions from viewers.

“There is a massive offensive going on through mass media, universities, cultural industry, multinational institutions, some political parties,” Jansa said during a video conference with Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this month. “We need to fight for our people, for Europeans, our heritage, our nations, freedom, our way of life and our future.”

