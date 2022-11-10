(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer who has worked for former US First Lady Melania Trump has the edge to win Slovenia’s presidential election and become the country’s first woman head of state, a poll showed.

Natasa Pirc Musar, a human-rights advocate and former head of Slovenia’s information watchdog, has 51.7% support before Sunday’s runoff, according to a Mediana poll published by the Delo newspaper on Thursday. Her opponent Anze Logar, an ally of right-wing former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, trailed with 44.6%.

Logar won the Oct. 23 first round of voting with 34%, compared with 27% for Pirc Musar. But the runner up has since garnered the backing of other parties opposed to Jansa, a nationalist who has been criticized for polarizing Slovenia’s political environment by attacking the media and undermining the EU’s liberal, multicultural values.

“Jansa’s last government had ramifications: People felt restricted, and human rights were trampled,” Pirc Musar said in a final televised debate on Thursday. Logar said he was “a moderate politician with moderate views” and vowed to find common ground among Slovenians.

If Pirc Musar wins the contest for the mostly ceremonial role, it will extend the unbroken string of presidential victories by left-leaning candidates that stretches back to the Balkan state’s formation in 1991.

It could also bolster Prime Minister Robert Golob, who swept to power in April elections with a vow to reverse sweeping changes by Jansa that gave his allies more sway in key state institutions. Incumbent President Borut Pahor will depart after his second and final term.

In her private work, the 54-year-old Pirc Musar worked for Melania Trump in Slovenia when she sued a tabloid in a libel case that was settled for an undisclosed amount. She was also part of the team hired to protect the former first lady’s legal and trademark interests.

If elected, Pirc Musar will inherit a society polarized by hate speech that has been exacerbated by rampant inflation and an energy crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine.

She is also under media scrutiny over her role in her husband’s business empire, which her opponents have accused of using tax havens to build wealth. “All our companies are legitimate, all taxes are paid in Slovenia,” Pirc Musar said during the debate.

In Slovenia, the president is the formal commander-in-chief of the armed forces and proposes constitutional judges and central bank governors. Most policy decisions are made by the prime minister and parliament.

(Updates with quotes from both candidates starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.