(Bloomberg) -- Most students in Australia’s second-biggest city will go back to remote learning as officials grapple with coronavirus outbreaks.

All prep to year 10 students at government schools across Melbourne will return to learning from home starting July 20 until at least Aug. 19, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews told a press conference Sunday. Students with special needs or who are children of essential workers will be able to attend school in person.

“If we simply allow all of our kids to move around, parents doing drop-offs and pick-ups, if we pretend that this isn’t real, then that will put at risk this strategy,” he said.

Melbourne is in the midst of a six-week lockdown that was imposed to help curb a growing infection count. Victoria recorded 273 new coronavirus cases and one death in the past 24 hours.

In New South Wales, Premier Gladys Berejiklian cautioned that action could be taken against large gatherings and businesses if people are seen to be ignoring social-distancing measures. The state recorded five new cases on Sunday.

“Do not be surprised if the government takes decisions to further reduce the risk, in the next month in particular, of community transmission getting to a stage where it’s out of control,” she said at a press conference Sunday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.