(Bloomberg) -- Italian premier Giorgia Meloni’s plans to aid the economy next year will mean a wider deficit than projected under her recent predecessor Mario Draghi, according to people familiar with the matter.

The public-finance shortfall will still narrow but is now seen in a range between 3.9% and 4.5% of gross domestic product, the people said, declining to be identified because the numbers aren’t yet officially confirmed.

That’s up from 3.4% predicted by the previous government in the country’s latest budget forecasts, down from a 5.1% deficit penciled in for this year. That forecast didn’t contemplate further stimulus measures as Draghi’s administration was about to end.

Italian bonds pared previous declines after the publication of the story, with the 10-year yield dropping 5 basis points to 4.2%. The spread with German bonds, a key gauge of risk, narrowed 2 basis points.

Still, the figures illustrate how Meloni’s right-wing coalition, which took office last week, is trying to balance supporting the economy while trying to reassure investors that it won’t overspend.

The new range would still show progress in approaching the 3% limit enforced under normal circumstances by the European Union, though suspended through next year to give countries room for maneuver in the energy crisis.

A bigger gap will reflect the prime minister’s intention to push the envelope on alleviating the energy crisis, along with pressure from coalition allies to start making good on electoral promises including tax reform, the people said.

A government spokesperson declined to comment on fiscal plans for 2023.

“This government will respect the current rules,” Meloni told Parliament on Tuesday. “At the same time, it will offer its contribution to change those that have not worked, starting with the ongoing debate on the reform” of EU budget rules.

She and her allies plan a small aid package this year which will not affect the deficit, and then some borrowing next year to help Italians weather the coming crunch.

Draghi’s government foresaw economic growth of just 0.6% next year -- down from 3.3% in 2022 -- and many analysts predict a contraction. At the same time, inflation has just reached an historical high of 12.8%, sharpening the cost-of-living impact on Italians.

The government’s plans include an extension of a flat tax on the self-employed to incomes of up to €100,000 euros ($99,610), and a “fiscal truce” to give citizens, and particularly small and medium-sized firms, more time to pay taxes.

Ministers also plan to raise the maximum allowed amount for cash transactions, something critics say will aid evasion and the informal sector.

--With assistance from Alice Gledhill.

(Updates with bond move in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.