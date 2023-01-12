(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a wide-ranging reform of the euro-area bailout fund to make it more effective in supporting the bloc’s economies.

The European Stability Mechanism currently has a lending capacity of €417 billion ($452 billion), yet no country has tapped its resources during the pandemic or to respond to the energy crisis. This is an anomaly, Meloni said in a meeting on Thursday with the ESM’s recently appointed managing director Pierre Gramegna, according to a government statement.

Italy is the only country that still hasn’t ratified a minor revision of the ESM treaty that would expand its tasks and role. The fund has been politically toxic in Italy for years and successive governments have avoided seeking parliamentary approval of its reform.

Read More: Italy Will Not Use The EU’s ESM Bailout Fund, Meloni Says

The Italian delay has been called an “anomaly” by European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde.

Meloni said late December that Italy will not tap the fund, set up by euro-area countries in 2012 to help bail out countries in exchange for strict reforms. She stopped short of clearly stating that Italy won’t ratify the current reform and her statement Thursday did not clarify the issue.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.