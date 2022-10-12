(Bloomberg) -- Incoming Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is leaning toward choosing Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to become Italy’s next finance chief, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meloni, leader of the right-wing coalition that won at the polls last month, will likely be tasked with forming a new government by next week. A final decision on the make-up of a cabinet hasn’t yet been made and her preference could still change.

Giorgetti’s chances have been rising since European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta bowed out of the race. Current Finance Minister Daniele Franco, a Bank of Italy veteran, remains an option, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential talks.

Whoever gets appointed will face the task of steering Italy’s over-indebted economy through an energy crisis, rising borrowing costs and mounting recession risks. Meloni’s struggle to find an internationally well-known and experienced finance minister left Italy’s European partners and investors nervous about who will be in charge.

Top Figure

Giorgetti, 55, has been a key minister in Mario Draghi’s government since 2021. Before that, he was a longtime lawmaker for the League party and remains one of its top figures.

Meloni is set to meet League leader Matteo Salvini and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, her key allies, on Wednesday to work on the list of ministers for her government. She is expected to present the names to Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella in the next few days.

Spokespeople for Meloni and Giorgetti declined to comment on the process.

Besides Franco, other names floated in Italian media include former Bank of Italy official Luigi Buttiglione, former Finance Minister Domenico Siniscalco and Italy’s accountant general, Biagio Mazzotta.

Were Giorgetti to get the nod for the post, it would be a victory for the League, though not for its mercurial leader Matteo Salvini, who has often been at odds with the more moderate Giorgetti. The League has been proposing sweeping tax cuts and widening the deficit to cushion the blow to the economy from the energy crisis.

Youth Movement

Giorgetti has a degree in business from Milan’s Bocconi University and was an accountant before being elected to parliament in 1996. Since then he twice headed the lower house’s budget committee and was also cabinet undersecretary for Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte’s government.

In the 1980s, Giorgetti was part of the far-right youth movement Fronte della Gioventu linked to Italy’s Movimento Sociale, which is the same political organization that Meloni would join in the 1990s.

