(Bloomberg) -- Riccardo Barbieri has been appointed the chief official at Italy’s Treasury, a crucial choice for economic policy and managing state-controlled entities.

Italy’s coalition government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also confirmed another Treasury insider, Biagio Mazzotta, as State Accountant, according to a government statement following a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Barbieri will replace Alessandro Rivera in the role.

A veteran of London’s finance industry who became the Treasury’s chief economist in 2015, Barbieri’s prior career spanned banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, and Mizuho International.

The decision to go with Barbieri kicks off a year of appointments both in the public sector and state-owned companies. The position, once held by former Premier Mario Draghi, is one of the most high profile in Italy’s public administration.

The 64-year-old Barbieri, is a graduate of Bocconi University in Milan, who then earned a PhD in economics from New York University.

His appointment follows much internal debate in the coalition over who to name to the role. Aside from the option of sticking with Rivera, alternative possible candidates included the heads of state-controlled companies.

Choosing a Treasury insider with extensive prior outside experience may prove useful in a crucial year ahead for Italian state companies, with the upcoming sale of ITA, the turnaround of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia SpA and the fate of Monte Paschi all hanging in the balance.

The director general role has previously proven to be a springboard to higher office. Aside from Draghi — who went on to lead the Bank of Italy, the European Central Bank and then Italy itself — former finance ministers Vittorio Grilli and Domenico Siniscalco also served in the job.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.