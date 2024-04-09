(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s debt pile is set to start rising again, according to a new government outlook that also insists the economy will achieve 2024 growth exceeding most forecasts.

Instead of falling as previously forecast, borrowings as a percentage of output will now increase in successive years to peak at 139.8% in 2026, the projections show. The numbers don’t acknowledge potential changes in legislation that Giorgia Meloni’s government could enact in coming months.

The euro-zone’s third-biggest economy will expand 1% this year, and 1.2% in 2025, the report published on Tuesday in Rome said. Officials don’t expect the deficit to go to the EU’s 3% limit until 2026.

The updated numbers don’t project how the economy and debt would fare if the government delivers new measures, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told reporters. Ministers could still seek to materially alter the path predicted, for example by introducing fresh initiatives after European Parliament elections in early June.

Even so, the prospect of higher debt that he unveiled — while still below the 140% of gross domestic product level the country previously experienced — risks inviting greater investor scrutiny on the Meloni government after a benign period where the extra yield paid for Italian bonds over German equivalents fell to a two-year low.

Financial markets shrugged at the news, with yields on Italian debt down on the day and the spread over German bonds also lower.

The report is the first acknowledgment that a period of post-pandemic repair of public finances frayed by the need for massive aid to the economy could be effectively over for now as Italy grapples with a new era of higher interest rates.

Asked about Italy’s privatization plan which the government expects to yield about €20 billion ($22 billion), Giorgetti said the measure is “ambitious but realistic.”

The projections he unveiled still suggest optimism for expansion. Achieving growth of 1% this year would markedly beat most economists’ forecasts, with the consensus currently sitting around 0.6%.

“The Italian economy has shown to be more resilient than others in Europe, and signs that Germany’s economy is starting up again are also reassuring,” Giorgetti said. “Even if we should be optimistic, the overall context requires us to be realistic.”

The new projections are scant on detail because Italy is transitioning to a new system of fiscal oversight by EU authorities that won’t be fully operational until next year, according to an official.

Under that framework, Giorgetti and colleagues now have until Sept. 20 to deliver fuller plans to the Brussels-based European Commission, while in future the deadline will be April 30.

The road back to fiscal consolidation has been lengthened by last year’s deficit of 7.2%, due to a tax break on home renovations known as the “superbonus.”

That policy, introduced by the populist administration of Giuseppe Conte, allowed homeowners to pocket an extra 10% on top of the amount they’d spent on refurbishments and quickly spiraled out of control. Over the last months, Meloni’s government has sharply restricted the tax break, capping maximum spending but it is still affecting government forecasts.

