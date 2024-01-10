(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking to convince Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban to lift his opposition to the European Union’s support for Ukraine and to improve relations with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Movement on those issues could pave the way for Orban’s Fidesz party to join the far-right European Conservatives and Reformists political party alongside Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice and the nationalist Sweden Democrats, among others, according to people familiar with the discussions.

This would boost the pan-European ECR party ahead of the European elections this summer in which far-right groups are expected to make gains.

Orban single-handedly blocked a €50 billion ($54.6 billion) EU financial aid package for Ukraine last month, infuriating the bloc’s 26 other leaders and causing consternation in Kyiv, which is at a critical moment in its war as western support seems less assured. EU ambassadors discussed the issue on Wednesday and leaders will try to break the deadlock at an emergency summit Feb. 1.

The talks underscore Meloni’s foreign policy ambitions as she seeks to carve out a role in the EU as a power broker. Failure to agree on financing for Ukraine would be a blow to Zelenksiy’s war effort and would call into question the bloc’s ability to act in support of its fundamental interests.

Meloni is also pushing Orban to shift his approach on Ukraine’s EU membership aspirations and to reset relations with Kyiv as conditions for joining the ECR, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Discussions have taken place at various levels and no decision has been taken.

Orban’s spokesperson didn’t reply to a request for comment. A spokesperson from Meloni’s office declined to comment.

Even though the EU will try to convince Hungary to lift its veto of the Ukraine financing at the next month’s summit, the leaders are also eying alternatives, which could include an agreement at 26 without Budapest. Hungary said on Wednesday during the meeting that it wants a yearly review mechanism that would need to approve the disbursals by unanimity, according to another person familiar with those talks.

In addition to requesting an annual review at Wednesday’s meeting, Hungary asked for more money to manage its border and a two year delay to using its share of Covid recovery funds given it would receive the money late, another person said.

Orban has been highly critical of the EU providing Kyiv with weapons and has tried to block sanctions against Russia, often pushing to water down measures or obtain exemptions under the threat of vetoing proposed restrictions.

The Hungarian premier and his ministers have mostly continued relations with their Russian counterparts. Orban met Russian President Vladimir Putin last October, angering several other EU leaders at the time.

His Fidesz party left the center-right European People’s Party in 2021 just as the group was preparing to kick out the Hungarian party.

The ECR’s stature in Brussels would grow with the addition of Fidesz, and the party would be in contention to become third-largest in European Parliament after the June election. They would still be a long way from being able to form a majority, with a coalition between the EPP, Socialists and Renew parties currently holding a comfortable lead.

The ECR currently has 62 seats, or 8.26%, in parliament and far-right parties are projected to gain in the upcoming ballot.

The far-right vote is also split with the Identity and Democracy group, which includes Meloni’s government allies Lega, Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, the AfD in Germany and Geert Wilders’ anti-immigrant Party for Freedom. Orban could keep his options open as his party would also be a fit for the more eurosceptic and far-right I&D group.

--With assistance from Jorge Valero and Zoltan Simon.

(Updates with more details from the negotiations in the ninth paragraph.)

