(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government raised the limit on cash transactions in Italy to €5,000 ($5,088), risking controversy in a country that has long struggled with tax evasion.

The new ceiling -- up from €2,000 -- was introduced in a decree passed by the cabinet on Thursday. It’s half as much as the €10,000 sum sought by the League, a partner in her right-wing coalition.

That proposal provoked pushback from opposition parties, and raised eyebrows in other European capitals, whose fiscal aid is helping Italy retool its economy.

The decree further dials back on progress by Italian governments to lower the limit an attempt to help tax collection and hamper the country’s out-sized informal sector. The so-called unseen economy was worth 10.2% of gross domestic product in 2019, down from 10.7% the previous year, the finance ministry said in a report.

It also goes against the grain of a push at regional level to put a lid on cash use, which led to the European Central Bank ending production of its €500 banknote, one of the world’s highest denominated bills.

Meloni is trying to walk a fine line between doing the right thing from a fiscal policy perspective and keeping to the campaign promises of her coalition.

European governments have tried to curb cash for years, trying to strike a balance between privacy concerns and avoiding favoring money laundering, tax evasion, and other illegal activities. The ECB’s work on a digital euro augurs further controversy there.

Italy is not alone in struggling to limit cash use. In Germany a proposal in 2016 for a €5,000 maximum foundered amid complaints that it curbed freedom and privacy.

European practice varies between countries. Several such as Austria don’t have a limit, while France has a €1,000 ceiling.

