(Bloomberg) -- In summer, the blue waters of the Albanian resort town of Shengjin are a haven for tourists in search of Mediterranean scenery at bargain prices. If Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gets her way, they will soon be joined by as many as 36,000 migrants trying to reach the European Union.

Meloni cooked up the plan in August while on holiday in Albania herself, according to a person familiar with her thinking. Yet, despite her eagerness to push it through, it faces challenge from people who don’t want those seeking asylum to be forcibly sent here — and from others who don’t want them to come. “Imagine a foreign tourist saying: Let’s visit Shengjin — the place with refugee camps,” said Pashk Palokaj, chairman of commerce in the area where two new detention centers are to be built.

As the number of people making the perilous sea crossing into Europe reaches its highest since 2016, migration is back to reshaping the continent’s politics.

In order to lure voters tempted by parties further to the right, leaders are racing to take a hard line despite economic imperatives. Italy has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe and needs skilled labor, with trade group Altagamma saying one in two jobs in artisanal trades such as leather and textiles go unfilled.

The crisis has been accompanied by ever-more elaborate — and, critics say, ever crueler and less workable — strategies on the part of governments wanting to be seen to take action.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has staked his political future on a proposal to send people seeking refuge in the UK to Rwanda, undertaking controversial constitutional gymnastics to push past the opposition of the courts. There is even earlier precedent in Australia, which has since the early 2000s sequestered migrants arriving by boat offshore.

Because of its proximity to Africa’s north shore, Italy bears the brunt of traffic by sea. It has for years asked for reform of the EU’s Dublin Agreement which provides that the first country in which migrants arrive must care for them and process their cases.

“Giorgia Meloni is scoring political points simply by showing that she is actively proposing solutions,” said Lorenzo Piccoli, research fellow at the Migration Policy Centre of the European University Institute. The question of whether the plan leads to concrete results is beside the point, he added.

It may have to be. The proposal is being questioned on legal, ethical and practical grounds by everyone from Amnesty International to the locals of the area earmarked for the task. Its viability was thrown into doubt earlier this week when Albania’s top court said it would review a challenge from opposition parties.

Speaking to journalists the next day Prime Minister Edi Rama seemed undaunted, hailing the courts’ decision as an emblem of judicial independence.

“Why would we put ourselves in this position?,” asked Arilda Lleshi, a local activist, criticizing her prime minister. “Instead of taking care of this part of the world that he has under his control, he wants to become part of world problems that do not belong to us.”

The idea to reroute migrants picked up in international waters off Italy’s coast, which Meloni’s touting as the envy of Europe, shares something with her allies’ approach in that it outsources the problem.

Under the terms of the memorandum she signed with Rama the refugees’ applications for asylum will be processed here in Shengjin, not far from the boulevard where the ‘Carpe Diem’ aparthotel serves as a base for hobbyist snorklers.

From there, detainees will be transported 21 kilometers (13 miles) inland to a camp being built on a former military airstrip near Gjader, an isolated village known for being the site of a secret Cold War-era air base that’s burrowed into the hills.

Amnesty International said in a statement that Meloni’s plan is “illegal and unworkable” and expressed concern that asylum seekers could be subjected to “lengthy detention and other violations.”

The prime minister says she’ll fight any legal challenges tooth and nail. Italy and Albania “will do everything needed to ensure this is a pioneering accord,” Meloni said in November. Her foreign minister says the plan can’t be compared to the UK’s — which has cost £240 million ($300 million) without a single deportation to Rwanda — because the detention centers will be staffed by Italians and operate under Italian law; essentially functioning as an enclave. Those are precisely the grounds on which Albania’s own opposition is challenging the agreement, saying it breaches their nation’s sovereignty.

On a wet November day up in the hills of Gjader there was no sign of the construction that will turn this place into the centerpiece of Meloni’s migration strategy. The town has an officially registered population of 2,000 but only around 700 live there — itself a consequence of people migrating away in search of economic security.

Its past is as a Cold War-era airport, a relic of the time when the People’s Socialist Republic of Albania’s paranoid leader Enver Hoxha fortified the country to prepare for a land invasion, which never came. Broken tarmac on the runway attests to its disuse.

In the future, if building gets going in March 2024 as scheduled, it is where as many as 3,000 migrants a month will be taken, far outnumbering the local population.

Albania’s Adriatic coast has long been embroiled in the plight of people fleeing their homeland. Shengjin itself already hosts Afghan refugee families. But of the thousands who arrived in 2021, only 150 people remain in the town awaiting US visas, according to a government spokesperson — and they stay in a hotel.

Just an hour south lies the port of Durres from where, at the fall of Albanian Communism, the Vlora set sail for Italy with 20,000 people crammed on board. Images of migrants swinging from the ship’s masts and sails remain etched in the collective consciousness of both countries.

Further back, the province in which Shengjin sits was known as Illyria, which is familiar to many English speakers as the place where Shakespeare’s characters wash up after a shipwreck at the start of the play Twelth Night.

This year, the number of migrants making the dangerous sea crossing to Italy has soared above 150,000. In September a newborn baby was found dead during a rescue operation off the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa; one of over 2,500 people who have died this year trying to reach Europe.

Italy’s neighbors struggle with their own versions of the crisis — which also manifests in right-wing populists seeking to make political hay from it. Etched in leaders’ minds are memories of 2015, when Angela Merkel opened Germany’s doors to those fleeing war-torn Syria and helped boost support for the far-right AfD.

Now the AfD’s surged to poll higher than Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the German leader said he was open to studying Meloni’s plan.

Italy’s right has traditionally raged against new arrivals, even while part of its electorate of northern business owners has periodically requested amnesties for the undocumented. It was a right-wing government that in 2002 allowed 634,000 immigrants legal status so they could work in Italy’s factories. Today, Italy’s business association Confindustria is once again asking for new skilled labor.

Another of the gray areas in Meloni’s plan involves the uncertain status of Albania, which is a candidate for EU membership. The deal with Rama may encourage Meloni’s support for its accession, yet as soon as it achieves full membership it would be subject to European rules on migration, which void Italy’s deal.

“It’s just the latest Meloni publicity stunt with no substance,” said Nathalie Tocci, director of the Rome-based Istitute Affari Internazionali think tank. “These people once their asylum requests are rejected in Albania will leave and make their way to Europe on foot.”

Back in Shengjin the port is quiet, giving no clues to its future purpose.

“It’s part of our history.” said Sander Marashi, portmaster of Shengjin, who recalled the ships leaving for Italy from his homeland. “At that time there was no organization, but Italians welcomed them into their homes.” Now it’s Albania’s turn, he said.

