Meloni Says Italy Can Keep China Ties Without Belt and Road Pact

(Bloomberg) -- Italy can have excellent relations with China even without being part of a strategic pact, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“There are ongoing evaluations,” she said, referring to Italy’s controversial role in China’s Belt and Road program. “The issue must be handled carefully and respectfully, also involving the parliament.”

Meloni is considering reversing a previous government’s decision to join the pact with China, Bloomberg reported last month. The Belt and Road initiative has funded $900 billion in infrastructure projects globally but is seen as a way for Beijing to extend its influence.

Italy signed onto the pact in 2019 when Giuseppe Conte was prime minister. But like much of Europe, Italy has been caught between escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, especially in the fallout from China’s continued support for Russia.

“It would be better not to shift up a gear but to look for the most effective solutions in defense of our interests,” Meloni said in Rome.

