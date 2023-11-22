(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said concerns about the efficiency and security of her country’s armed forces were behind a government decision to veto the takeover by France’s Safran SA of a local aerospace business.

“Clearly there will be no lack of opportunities for the Italian government to illustrate the reasons for this measure to partners, which are related above all to our efficiency and our security,” Meloni told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The government in Rome decided to exercise its so-called “golden power” and oppose the sale of the Microtecnica Srl subsidiary that’s part of a wider transaction, Safran said Monday. Safran Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries has said he was blindsided by Italy’s decision.

Meloni said her government decided it had to avoid risks affecting “the readiness of our armed forces,” including “potential interruptions of supplies in the logistics chain” due to the takeover.

Asked whether Germany backed Meloni’s position, Scholz said he believed “everything has been said on the decisions which the Italian government has taken.” Scholz added: “We are all working closely together in Europe, and this happens in the deepest friendship and with the will to develop everything further.”

Safran in July agreed to buy an aerospace business from Raytheon Technologies Corp., now known as RTX, in cash for an enterprise value of $1.8 billion, seeking to add flight-control and actuation activities alongside 3,700 employees.

The French company, which makes everything from engines to landing gear, infrared binoculars, drones and overhead bins, is a supplier to the Eurofighter combat jet and to the competing Rafale model, made by France’s Dassault Aviation SA.

It’s not the first time Meloni’s government has used its “golden power” rights. In June, it moved to limit the influence of China’s Sinochem over Formula One supplier Pirelli SpA, citing concerns about data collected by sensors in the company’s tires.

