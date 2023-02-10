(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni doubled down on her criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron over a dinner he hosted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ahead of a European Union summit, calling the invitation “politically wrong.”

Speaking on Friday after the EU talks, she said a private meeting in advance that “privileges the internal public opinion of some leaders risked weakening the overall public opinion on this issue.”

Meloni added that even if she had been invited she would have not attended.

“Why? Because on Ukraine we care most to send a message of unity,” she said.

Since Meloni took power at the end of last year, she has often sparred with Macron on a range of issues including migration and a possible state visit to France.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also attended the Paris dinner on Wednesday. After Italian media reported that Meloni was not invited because of strained diplomatic relations, Meloni said the invitation was “inappropriate.” Macron replied by pointing to France and Germany’s special role in the conflict in Ukraine.

The current dynamic is in sharp contrast with Macron’s amicable relationship with Draghi, a long time ally, who traveled to Kyiv with the French and German leaders last summer.

