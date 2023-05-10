Meloni Says No Decision Taken Yet on Pact With China, Ansa Says

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday said her government hasn’t yet decided whether to pull back from a controversial investment pact with China.

“It’s a delicate decision,” Meloni told Italian reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Prague, according to news agency Ansa. She said that she “didn’t agree” with the decision by then-premier Giuseppe Conte to sign the pact in 2019, according to Ansa.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Italy has signaled to the US that it intends to pull out of the deal before the end of the year. While a final decision hasn’t been taken, Meloni’s government favors an exit from its role in China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, according to people familiar with the issue.

