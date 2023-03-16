(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni started a sweeping overhaul of the country’s byzantine tax system, which will include a reduction in the number of income tax brackets.

The changes aim to “simplify and reduce the tax burden, and favor investment and hiring,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The tax reform, the first of its kind in about 50 years, was among Meloni’s campaign promises to voters. The draft outline approved by Italy’s cabinet still needs a green light from parliament and then implementation by the finance ministry.

The changes, which may take at least two years to become effective, have been met with skepticism by unions who say the reform will benefit higher earners and hurt low-income workers.

The number of income tax brackets will be cut to three from four in a push to simplify a system that is notoriously complex. Companies that hire new permanent staff will pay less in taxes, according to the statement.

The government says the changes will make the system more manageable and make it easier to fight tax evasion, which cost Italy some €90 billion ($95.3 billion) in 2020, according to the most recent Treasury data.

That’s no small task in a country which has over 600 definitions for so-called “tax expenditures,” which allow companies to deduct various costs from their overall tax payment. Meloni’s reform also aims to revise this system.

Separately, the government also approved a reorganization of its finance ministry with the creation of a separate division to handle state company stakeholdings and strategic assets. The ministry is set to propose candidates to lead some of Italy’s largest companies, including Eni SpA and Enel SpA, in the coming weeks.

