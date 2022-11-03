Meloni Tells EU That Italy Is Ready to Play by The Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Italy has reassured the European Union it is ready to play by the rules, and Brussels is prepared to take Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at her word.

Italian government officials, including Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, have shown a willingness to engage with EU partners and not flout regulations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meloni reinforced the message in talks in Brussels on Thursday with EU parliament head Roberta Metsola, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel. It was her first official trip abroad.

Speaking mostly in Italian and calling each other by their first names, Metsola and Meloni agreed Italy would continue to play a central role in EU decision making. They discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as high energy prices and inflation.

“On energy and inflation, people need us now, we must act now,” Metsola said. “I am aware that member states have different realities but we must find the courage and political will to act as we did during the pandemic -- by joining forces.”

Investors are watching closely. Meloni has repeatedly said that she wants Italy to be heard in Brussels and that the bloc’s rules should adapt to changes in the economy to best respond to crisis. In her maiden speech in parliament on Oct. 25, she said Italy would propose reforms to the EU and criticized the strategy of the European Central Bank.

Meloni’s government will present its budget update on Friday. It is expected to rely on about 21 billion euros of additional borrowings financed through deficit spending, with the shortfall set to grow to 4.5% of gross domestic product.

That’s more than the 3.4% predicted by Mario Draghi’s government in Italy’s latest budget forecasts. But it would still show progress in approaching the 3% limit enforced under normal circumstances by the EU, though suspended through next year to give countries room for maneuver in the energy crisis.

