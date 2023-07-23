(Bloomberg) -- Italy wants to limit migration inflows from North Africa to Europe by boosting cooperation among authorities aimed at restricting departures, its prime minister said.

“Illegal migration damages everyone but smugglers who use their power against the states,” Giorgia Meloni said as she opened the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome on Sunday.

“Our priority should be to cooperate more among police and intelligence forces and keep ships used to smuggle migrants under control,” she said.

The conference, which Meloni called “the start of a new dialogue between Europe and the Mediterranean,” is the latest initiative taken by the anti-immigrant premier to direct more effort at curbing departures from North Africa.

Read more: EU Signs Agreement With Tunisia to Fight Illegal Migration

The event was attended by leaders or senior officials from African, Middle Eastern and Southern European countries as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Filippo Grandi, head of the UN’s refugee agency. The goal is to establish a multi-year road map to promote economic growth in North Africa, address the roots of irregular migration flows, and stop human trafficking in the region.

Tunisia and the European Union signed an agreement on July 16 aimed at building cooperation on migration policy that could become a blueprint for curbing deadly migrant journeys.

Read more: EU Readies $1 Billion to Boost Tunisia’s Economy, Curb Migration

“Opening new legal pathways between our continents can create a real and safe alternative to the dangerous journeys across the sea,” von der Leyen said on Sunday. “We have to stop the exploitation of human suffering by criminal networks.”

Read more: Italy Set to Shift Migration Strategy After Boat Tragedy

The EU is boosting financial support to Tunisia for migration issues to more than €100 million ($111 million) this year, almost three times the average provided to the nation over the last two years.

Tunisia is one of the main gateways for illicit and risky sea crossings by Tunisians and others from Africa. Its shores are less than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the nearest Italian territory.

--With assistance from Samuel Stolton.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.