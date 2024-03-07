(Bloomberg) -- Melrose Industries Plc said supply-chain issues in the aerospace market are holding back growth, as major aircraft manufacturers continue to struggle to raise output.

The London-based supplier of aerostructures and engine components said it expects to generate £3.6-3.75 billion ($4.59-4.78 billion) in revenue this year, an increase of as much as 12% from 2023’s £3.35 billion.

While that’s above Melrose’s previous forecast, growth would be higher without the sector-wide supply chain issues that have slowed aircraft output and grounded extra planes globally. Shares fell as much as 5.7%.

Planemakers Airbus SE and Boeing Co. — major customers of Melrose and its GKN Aerospace business — are reliant on extensive networks of suppliers who continue to have difficulty securing raw materials and components post-pandemic.

While Melrose itself has kept up with the OEMs’ pace, access to raw materials remains a challenge, Chief Executive Officer Peter Dilnot said in an interview after reporting full-year results. Labor shortages, another obstacle to raising output, have eased, he said.

“The reality is, I think all of us in the industry would be producing more,” if more raw materials were available, Dilnot said.

Shares of Melrose fell 4.3% at 9:37 a.m. in London. The stock has advanced 6.6% this year, and has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

While fundamentals are supportive, “the share price seems to largely reflect this with the valuation in line with the blended peer multiple,” analyst Mark Fielding at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Melrose also raised its outlook for operating income this year, after completing a 2023 breakup that turned the UK company into a pure-play aerospace manufacturer. Dilnot, who was operating chief, took over on Wednesday as CEO as part of the transition.

The company has progressed in its turnaround, with management now focused on further site reductions and refining its defense portfolio, Dilnot said.

There’s “lots to do, but we’ve got some really positive momentum here,” he said.

The company is a partner on the Pratt & Whitney geared-turbofan engine that’s had an issue with powdered-metal coatings, leading airlines to ground hundreds of Airbus A320-series jets.

Manufacturers and airlines have been working with regulators to minimize disruptions and speed up the required inspection work, Dilnot said. Melrose remains in discussions with Pratt parent RTX Corp. about its share of the costs of the fixes, he said.

