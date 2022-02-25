(Bloomberg) --

Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at CoinShares International Ltd., joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss this year’s collapse in cryptocurrencies and how traditional financial institutions are growing more comfortable with the asset class’s volatility. One highlight of the conversation:

“A sort of a mindset shift has happened over the last two years, where everything else has gotten much more volatile. So I think institutions are much more comfortable with Bitcoin's inherent volatility. And in some ways that volatility actually can be an asset, particularly on the FICC side or the trading side or the prime brokerage side, which are big profit centers for many financial institutions. Volatility is when you make money, vol is good for traders. So I think that volatility has gone from criticism to now being sort of reality and an opportunity for firms.”

