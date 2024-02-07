(Bloomberg) -- A 32 year-old former Deutsche Bank AG investment banker is behind a popular social media account that posts viral memes poking fun at the financial sector, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Miami-born Hank Medina, who has also worked at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., is the founder of the @Litquidity accounts on Instagram and X, which have more than a million followers combined, according to the paper.

With memes so granular they could likely only be written by an industry insider, Litquidity’s identity has long been a source of speculation among financial professionals. Medina, a Cornell University graduate, told the FT that his social media success has allowed him to charge followers $1,000 for hour-long phone calls.

He’s also started a venture capital firm called Litquidity Capital, which has made more than 30 investments in early stage start-ups, the FT reported. In 2022 he joined Bain Capital Ventures as a scout, the paper writes.

A spokesman for Bain Capital declined to comment to Bloomberg News. Deutsche Bank and Jefferies have been contacted for comment. @Litquidity was contacted for comment via the X social media platform.

