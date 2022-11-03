(Bloomberg) -- Biotech company Cassava Sciences Inc., whose shares soared to dizzying heights during 2021’s meme stock rally, sued Quintessential Capital Management LLC and other short sellers for allegedly orchestrating its downfall with a defamatory “disinformation” campaign.

Cassava shares were up more than 1,700% in the first seven months of last year, buoyed by Reddit enthusiasm for its proposed Alzheimer’s treatment, simufilam. But the stock started plummeting in August 2021 after questions emerged over the quality and reliability of its trial results, ultimately losing more than $2 billion in market value.

The Austin-based company claims in a defamation suit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that Quintessential Capital, cardiologist Geoffrey Pitt, neuroscientist David Bredt and others orchestrated a smear campaign against Cassava that included more than 1,000 false and defamatory statements.

Pitt and Bredt allegedly made such statements in letters about the company to the Food and Drug Administration, which has yet to approve simufilam. The alleged founders of the website cassavafraud.com -- Adrian Heilbut, Enea Milioris, Patrick Markey and Jesse Brodkin -- were also named in the suit.

Gabriel Grego, founder of Quintessential Capital, had no immediate comment. A lawyer for Pitt and Bredt declined to comment. The other defendants didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

‘Irreparably Tarnished’

“The overall messages conveyed by the defendants’ disinformation campaign was that Cassava had manipulated the testing of simufilam, Cassava had manipulated the results associated with simufilam, and Cassava was a fraud,” the company said in its suit.

At the same time, the defendants built up sizable short positions staring in August 2021 and were poised to profit handsomely from its share price fall, Cassava claims.

Cassava said the claims of manipulation were ultimately proven untrue but that the damage was already done.

“Cassava’s name and brand has been irreparably tarnished,” the company said. “Clinical testing of Cassava’s drug for people with Alzheimer’s disease has been delayed. Testing sites have run away from participating in Cassava’s clinical trials. A potential drug for Alzheimer’s disease is even farther away thanks to defendants.”

Cassava confirmed last year that certain government agencies had requested documents in response to allegations of research misconduct but stressed no charges had been filed.

The case is Cassava Sciences Inc. v. Bredt, 22-cv-09409, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

