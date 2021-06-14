(Bloomberg) -- With the meme-stock frenzy hitting Danish shores at the end of last week, one of the Nordic region’s main retail brokerages is now warning clients of the potential risks ahead as they face a new and unfamiliar trading reality.

Orphazyme A/S, a tiny biotech firm that’s yet to produce a viable treatment or make money, saw its American depositary share price soar almost 1,400% at one point last week. Once trading started in the Danish shares on Friday, the volatility continued. On Reddit, users posted updates such as, “I’m an idiot, long 4,000 shares of Orph!” Another posted, “I’m in that boat with you.”

“The extreme trading and media focus will force the company and its management into overtime,” Per Hansen, an investment economist at brokerage Nordnet AB, said in a client note on Monday. “That will create extra work and take the focus away” from running the business. What’s more, “a corporate valuation that’s not financially viable or sustainable won’t, in the long run, be able to alter a negative development” in the underlying business.

Read More: A Meme Stock Is Born: How to Spot the Next Reddit Favorite

Orphazyme had a market value of over $450 million after trading ended on Friday. Last month, it was worth around $200 million.

The company, which develops therapies to treat genetic disorders, has yet to turn a profit. And so far, none of its products have made the necessary breakthrough that would allow Orphazyme to market them. Long-term investors in the company have been eagerly awaiting an update from U.S. authorities on its latest application to get a treatment approved. That announcement, due on June 17, will be “completely crucial for their future,” Hansen said.

Orphazyme said on Friday that it’s “not aware of any material change in its clinical development programs, financial condition or results of operations that would explain such price volatility or trading volume.” It also warned investors against being sucked into the irrational price swings.

“Investors who purchase the company’s ADS or shares may lose a significant portion of their investments if the price of such securities subsequently declines,” the company said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.