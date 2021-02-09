(Bloomberg) -- More companies are capitalizing on retail-fueled rallies in their stock prices by issuing shares at the newly elevated price levels.

Veterinary biotech firm Zomedica Corp. slumped as much as 18% on Tuesday after selling more than 13 million shares postmarket on Monday. The offering followed a 1,071% surge in the stock since the start of the year, alongside other small-cap stocks promoted on social media.

Zomedica’s deal came a day after another retail favorite, Ocugen Inc., conducted a similar share sale. Others that tapped equity investors after rallies this year include American Airlines Group Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and pot stock Sundial Growers Inc.

