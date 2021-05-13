Meme Traders Trying Again to Push AMC Entertainment to the Moon

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied for a fifth straight day as retail investors flood chatrooms and social-media platforms trying again to pump up the movie theater’s shares.

#AMCSqueeze trended on Twitter, and Reddit users cheered each other’s diamond hands for continuing to pile into the company, which, alongside GameStop Corp., became the face of meme stocks in January.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company spiked 17% to $12.11 at 12:56 p.m. in New York, holding onto gains even after AMC announced it had raised about $428 million by selling shares.

AMC’s five-day rally has stood out as stocks broadly fall amid inflation fears. It has risen more than 30%, compared with a 7.6% decline for an equally weighted Bloomberg basket of companies that Robinhood Markets restricted trading of during the meme-stock craze early this year.

Its winning streak comes after an eight-day slump that ended just as it reported first-quarter results which revealed a wider-than-expected loss. Still Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron struck an upbeat note on the earnings conference call, saying the internet traders who pushed the company’s stock price this year had given him more confidence for the year ahead. AMC is up more than 450% in 2021.

There were approximately 133,000 Reddit interactions for the term AMC over the past week, according to Facebook’s CrowdTangle data tool.

