“Ozarks” trended on social media Sunday as several videos of crowded Memorial Day celebrations surfaced and critics chimed in. “Pass the corona,” TMZ declared.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on earlier this month. The state now says people should stay six feet apart until at least May 31.

Actress Patricia Arquette responded to one crowded Ozarks video, tweeting, “This ‘fake news’ stupidity is going to kill hundreds of thousands of people.”

Most states are relaxing restrictions that were put in place amid the coronavirus outbreak. Several mostly Republican-run states across the South and Midwest -- including Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio and Missouri -- have been more aggressive in getting back to business. However, most have insisted on encouraging social distancing rules.

