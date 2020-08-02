(Bloomberg) -- Tailored Brands Inc., the owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus lockdown kept America’s office workers at home, putting a damper on demand for new suits.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas makes the company the latest in a string of retailers that have grappled with competition from online shopping and have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19. Lockdowns have drained revenue, pushing already-struggling companies like J.C. Penney & Co., J. Crew Group Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group Inc. into bankruptcy.

Like those three, Tailored Brands was also in a tough spot before the outbreak. Sales have fallen every year since 2016 as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank contended with changing consumer tastes and e-commerce rivals. The retailer was preparing a filing that would give it a chance to cut its borrowings and close unprofitable locations, Bloomberg reported in late July.

The company traces its roots to 1973, when George Zimmer started Men’s Wearhouse in the Houston area. He would go on to become the face of the brand, starring in television commercials spouting his catchphrase “You’re going to like the way you look -- I guarantee it,” before he was ousted in 2013. It acquired Jos. A. Bank the following year.

