Desjardins Securities Inc. has hired economist Royce Mendes to be its head of macro strategy, snatching the former central banker to lead a new team doing research for the Quebec-based lender’s clients.

Mendes, who worked at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the past seven years, will start his new job in Toronto on Jan. 17, according to a person familiar with the move who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first role of its kind at Desjardins, North America’s biggest financial co-operative. Mendes, who declined to comment, will oversee macro research for capital markets clients.

At CIBC, Mendes published analysis of the Canadian economy and Bank of Canada policy. Prior to joining CIBC, he worked at the Ottawa-based central bank.

CIBC is searching for a new director of economics, according to a job posting on the bank’s website.