VANCOUVER - Huawei executive Meng Wanzou is back in B.C.'s Supreme Court but there has been no acknowledgment before the judge of reported talks underway that could see the Canadian portion of her case wrap up early.

A Wall Street Journal report says officials with the U.S. Department of Justice were discussing an agreement that would see the telecom executive admit guilt to some of the allegations against her in exchange for dropping an extradition request in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn't comment on the report Friday, except to say Canada's absolute priority is the safe release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose arrests in China a have been widely linked to Canada's detention of Meng.

Witness testimony continues in a set of hearings where Meng's Canadian lawyers are gathering evidence for an abuse of process claim they expect to make next year.

Her lawyers have alleged officers with the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency hatched a plan to unlawfully search and interrogate Meng when she was arrested at Vancouver's airport on Dec. 1, 2018.

Meng and Huawei face charges in the United States over a claim they violated American sanctions against Iran - allegations they both deny.