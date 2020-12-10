Meng's lawyers to pursue new line of argument for her release

We have to be selective in our engagement strategy with China: Former Canadian ambassador to China

VANCOUVER - Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are planning to introduce a new legal argument alleging she was subjected to an abuse of process and should be freed.

Meng's legal team has already outlined three branches of arguments to support its abuse of process claim, and the fourth claim would see new court dates added in her extradition proceeding.

They allege that she was used as a bargaining chip for political purposes by U.S. President Donald Trump, that her questioning and arrest by Canadian officials were unlawful and that the U.S. misled Canadian officials in describing the case.

The B.C. Supreme Court heard Thursday that lawyers plan to file the fourth branch of argument on Monday, but details of the argument were not shared.

The extradition case is ongoing amid media reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would see Meng admit to some wrongdoing and in exchange be allowed to leave Canada.

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges based on allegations that she and Huawei violated U.S. sanctions against Iran - charges that both she and the tech company deny