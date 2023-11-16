(Bloomberg) -- Menlo Ventures, which backs startups including Chime and Harness, has raised $1.35 billion for funds that will invest in technology companies related to artificial intelligence.

The fresh capital will be divided between early-stage fund Menlo XVI and early growth fund Menlo Inflection III, according to Matt Murphy, a partner at Menlo Ventures. Their investment will focus on nascent startups as well as those early in their momentum and will not make later-stage investments, Murphy said.

Founded in 1976, Menlo Ventures is one of the earliest venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. It has about $5 billion of assets under management, its website shows.

Menlo Ventures has provided returns for its investors in recent years via its investments in Uber Technologies Inc., Roku Inc. and Poshmark Inc. Menlo’s portfolio also includes fintech and software businesses such as Chime and Harness.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly an important focus for the firm, according to Murphy, pointing to its investments in Pinecone and Anthropic. Menlo is interested in artificial intelligence infrastructure as well as applications, he added.

He said that while it has been a difficult environment for some investors to raise money, Menlo was able to raise large funds because of its track record and also because it invests at earlier stages.

“The place where valuations got the most egregious were in the growth market where we don’t play,” he said, saying that Menlo’s limited partners appreciated that it stuck to its early-stage strategy and “stayed focused and disciplined.”

