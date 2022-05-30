(Bloomberg) -- UK employment court cases involving menopause are increasing, with more workers ready to challenge companies’ that are failing to recognize women’s health needs.

Employment tribunals involving menopause increased by 44% in 2021, with 23 cases referencing it compared to 16 the previous year, according to analysis of court data by Menopause Experts Group, a group that provides menopausal education services and information to help women manage their symptoms. The word menopause mentioned in other cases, not solely involving it, also increased by 75%, the data showed.

Women can bring menopause-related cases for age or sex discrimination under the UK’s 2010 Equality Act. As court cases increase, the UK government is set to publish the results of an inquiry looking into the discrimination of menopausal women in the workplace, which could recommend workplaces put menopause policies in place. The natural phenomenon can cause symptoms including hot flashes, loss of sleep and mood swings, with symptoms for some being debilitating.

“Too many policies aren’t taking women’s needs into account, and more and more employees are showing that they are happy to stand up for themselves,” said Dee Murray, founder and chief executive officer of Menopause Experts Group. “The lack of education is dangerous for women’s health and unfair to their careers.”

The data about employment disputes follows a survey published earlier this year showing that almost a fifth of the female workforce who are experiencing the menopause are considering leaving their jobs.

