John Menzies Plc: The aviation ground support company is leaning toward accepting the possible cash offer it received from Kuwati company Agility Public Warehousing Co. at 608 pence per share, following earlier approaches at 460 pence, 510 pence and 605 pence per share.

It was a busy morning for M&A with Clipper Logistics Plc, Hammerson Plc, Halma Plc, Next Fifteen Plc and LXI Reit Plc all announcing deal news.

Made.com Group Plc: The online furniture company’s CEO Philippe Chainieux plans to step down citing family reasons.

The company, which listed in London in June, named current Chief Operating Officer Nicola Thompson as interim CEO

Synairgen Plc: The respiratory drug maker said a phase three trial for its Covid-19 antiviral drug didn’t meet its primary or secondary aims for efficacy.

CEO Richard Marsden said the company is “disappointed” by the outcome, but said the drug “merits further investigation”

Outside The City

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to remove all pandemic restrictions this week as he sets out his plan for the country to live with the coronavirus. That comes after Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, saying the monarch has “mild” symptoms.

The U.S. and Russia have agreed in principle for a summit between their two leaders, providing Vladimir Putin doesn’t order an invasion of Ukraine, the White House said last night. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.S. says it has massed as many as 190,000 personnel – including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists – in and around the country.

In Case You Missed It

Transport for London might declare bankruptcy within days if the government doesn’t provide financial support, the Guardian newspaper reported yesterday. Westminster’s support for TfL ran out on Friday and talks on Saturday failed to yield progress.

Primary Bid Ltd, the fintech allowing retail investors to access share sales, raised 190 million dollars from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Clipper Logistics Plc revealed over the weekend that it agreed to be bought by U.S. rival GXO Logistics, Inc., valuing the company at about 943 million pounds.

Looking Ahead

HSBC Holdings Plc reports tomorrow, following banking peers NatWest Group Plc and Standard Chartered Plc last week.

