(Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s largest e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. is turning to airplanes to have its products shipped at a faster pace as online sales continue to expand in the region.

The company will have dedicated aircraft operated by existing cargo carriers in Brazil and Mexico, with four jets in each country, as its logistics push continues to gain traction, according to Ariel Szarfsztejn, a senior vice president at the company. MercadoLibre is investing about 200 million reais ($35 million) and 750 million Mexican pesos ($36 million) in each country per year as part of the project.

“The deal will allow us to reach more distant geographies in a shorter period of time,” Szarfsztejn said in an interview. About 80% of all in-house stored goods are delivered within the first 48 hours through its fulfillment service in Brazil, compared to 89% in Mexico and 85% in Argentina, he said, about double the figures from last year.

MercadoLibre has thrived in 2020 as online purchases soared with most people locked down at home. Gross merchandise value rose 117% in the third quarter and unique buyers rose to an all-time high of 35 million, according to data released Wednesday evening. The company’s market capitalization has jumped to $69 billion, making it Latin America’s most valuable company.

The company had used cargo space in passenger flights in the past, but this new arrangement allows it to operate routes with more flexibility -- for example, by making shipments overnight.

Company executives traveled last year to several countries in Asia to study similar ventures like that of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com. Its model resembles that of Amazon.com Inc. but also has some similarities with Alibaba’s network in China, Szarfsztejn said. The Seattle-based company has 60 aircraft in North America and operates out of 30 airfields, according to a report by Jet Fuel Intelligence.

“We’re not copying and pasting solutions, we are learning to build the best solution for the needs of Latin America,” said Szarfsztejn. “You typically see these types of solutions whenever you have big countries with distributive demands.”

Shares of MercadoLibre climbed to a record high of $1,437.2 per share in New York on Thursday following strong quarterly results, which prompted analysts from Morgan Stanley to HSBC to boost their price targets.

