(Bloomberg) -- H2 Green Steel has secured a total of €4.55 billion ($4.47 billion) in debt commitments to help the company build its first green steel plant in northern Sweden.

The Stockholm-based company signed senior long-term loan agreements for €3.3 billion from BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, UniCredit SpA, Societe Generale SA, KfW IPEX Bank GmbH, as well as the Swedish Export Credit Corporation, according to a statement. The package also comprises a €750 million senior loan from the European Investment Bank and a €500 million junior debt facility.

The startup, whose backers include Mercedes-Benz AG and funds managed by Altor Equity Partners AB, is among a new breed of firms seeking to overhaul the way the alloy is manufactured in one of the most polluting industries in the world. Last year, steelmaker SSAB AB was ranked the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide among Swedish companies, according to analysis by SVT.

“We want to fund approximately two-thirds of our €5 billion financing plan with debt,” Chief Executive Officer Henrik Henriksson said in an interview. “The different debt packages give us quite a lot of flexibility.”

The senior debt portion of the financing is covered by up to €2.5 billion worth of credit guarantees, meaning the EIB and commercial banks will have to take a portion as risk on their balance sheets, according to the CEO.

“The big lever here is EIB coming in,” Henriksson said, citing the due diligence process. “When you have passed through their eye of the needle that is a sign of great quality in our project.”

Financing for the Boden-based factory, which will use green hydrogen starting 2025, also includes a sizable equity component. On Wednesday, H2 Green Steel said it had completed a €260 million funding round from existing and new investors including Kinnevik AB.

